NRG Energy announces 2025 capital allocation plan

The company is also announcing its 2025 capital allocation plan which adheres to its previously announced policy. The plan includes $1.3B in share repurchases and an 8% increase of the annual common dividend to $1.76 per share. NRG‘s board of directors has approved an increase of the company’s share repurchase authorization through 2025 to $3.7B from $2.7B.
