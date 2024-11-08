News & Insights

NRG Energy announces 2025 capital allocation plan

November 08, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

The company is also announcing its 2025 capital allocation plan which adheres to its previously announced policy. The plan includes $1.3B in share repurchases and an 8% increase of the annual common dividend to $1.76 per share. NRG‘s board of directors has approved an increase of the company’s share repurchase authorization through 2025 to $3.7B from $2.7B.

