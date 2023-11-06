News & Insights

NRG Energy Announces $950 Mln ASR Agreements

November 06, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) on Monday revealed its intention to repurchase $950 million of its outstanding common stock through accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements with a group of dealers.

The ASR agreements entail NRG paying $950 million to the dealers, who will deliver shares of NRG's common stock on specified settlement dates.

The company anticipates receiving more than 80% of the shares that will be repurchased during the initial settlement period, with the final settlement of the transactions expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

