NRG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.98, changing hands as low as $37.84 per share. NRG Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.63 per share, with $43.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.83. The NRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

