NRG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.27, changing hands as low as $39.47 per share. NRG Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRG's low point in its 52 week range is $34.70 per share, with $47.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.91. The NRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

