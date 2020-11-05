NRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.04, changing hands as high as $33.30 per share. NRG Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.54 per share, with $41.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.93. The NRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

