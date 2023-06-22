NRG boosts share buyback program by $1.7 bln as Elliott mounts pressure

Adds details on Elliott investment in paragraphs 2 and 3, details from release in paragraph 4

June 22 (Reuters) - NRG Energy NRG.N increased its share repurchase program by $1.7 billion on Thursday, as the U.S. utility firm faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment for a strategic overhaul.

Elliott disclosed a more than 13% economic interest in NRG last month, and called for strategic changes at the company including boardroom overhaul.

The investor had asked NRG to undertake cost cuts worth $500 million, and pushed for a strategic review to refocus the company on its core business of supplying power.

NRG, which has boosted its stock buyback program to $2.7 billion, expects free cash flow before growth (FCFbG) per share to increase about 15% to 20% on a compounded annual basis between 2023 and 2027.

