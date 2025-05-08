$NRDY Earnings Results: $NRDY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NRDY ($NRDY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $47,600,000, beating estimates of $47,060,637 by $539,363.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NRDY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NRDY Insider Trading Activity

$NRDY insiders have traded $NRDY stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES K. COHN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 20 purchases buying 18,706,463 shares for an estimated $23,470,264 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON H. PELLO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 288,990 shares for an estimated $439,191 .

. CHRISTOPHER C. SWENSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 137,346 shares for an estimated $214,900 .

. ABIGAIL BLUNT has made 4 purchases buying 87,585 shares for an estimated $124,731 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $NRDY stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.