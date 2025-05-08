$NRDY Earnings Results: $NRDY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NRDY ($NRDY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $47,600,000, beating estimates of $47,060,637 by $539,363.
$NRDY Insider Trading Activity
$NRDY insiders have traded $NRDY stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES K. COHN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 20 purchases buying 18,706,463 shares for an estimated $23,470,264 and 0 sales.
- JASON H. PELLO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 288,990 shares for an estimated $439,191.
- CHRISTOPHER C. SWENSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 137,346 shares for an estimated $214,900.
- ABIGAIL BLUNT has made 4 purchases buying 87,585 shares for an estimated $124,731 and 0 sales.
$NRDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $NRDY stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 10,595,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,164,664
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,132,425 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,454,528
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,209,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,959,467
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 999,250 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,618,785
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC removed 944,866 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,530,682
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP removed 632,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,023,851
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $972,000
