$NRDS stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRDS stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,814,056 of trading volume.

$NRDS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NRDS:

$NRDS insiders have traded $NRDS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL YOUNT (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,205,609 shares for an estimated $16,198,408 .

. LAUREN STCLAIR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,856 shares for an estimated $166,458

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $NRDS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $NRDS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.