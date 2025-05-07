$NRDS stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NRDS stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,814,056 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NRDS:
$NRDS Insider Trading Activity
$NRDS insiders have traded $NRDS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL YOUNT (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,205,609 shares for an estimated $16,198,408.
- LAUREN STCLAIR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,856 shares for an estimated $166,458
$NRDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $NRDS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,725,877 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,254,164
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 867,681 shares (+3324.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,540,157
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 809,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,760,843
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 720,512 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,582,809
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 555,329 shares (+157.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,385,875
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 535,701 shares (+325.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,124,823
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 463,758 shares (+153.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,167,981
