NRDBY vs. TD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Nordea Bank AB and Toronto-Dominion Bank are holding a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NRDBY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.73, while TD has a forward P/E of 10.23. We also note that NRDBY has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.30.

Another notable valuation metric for NRDBY is its P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TD has a P/B of 1.59.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NRDBY's Value grade of B and TD's Value grade of D.

Both NRDBY and TD are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NRDBY is the superior value option right now.

Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD)

