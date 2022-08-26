NRDBY vs. RY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Foreign sector have probably already heard of Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY) and Royal Bank (RY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Nordea Bank AB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Royal Bank has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NRDBY has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NRDBY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.29, while RY has a forward P/E of 11.82. We also note that NRDBY has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52.

Another notable valuation metric for NRDBY is its P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RY has a P/B of 1.80.

Based on these metrics and many more, NRDBY holds a Value grade of B, while RY has a Value grade of D.

NRDBY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NRDBY is likely the superior value option right now.



