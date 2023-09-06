NRDBY vs. DBSDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Banks - Foreign sector might want to consider either Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY) or DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Nordea Bank AB and DBS Group Holdings Ltd are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NRDBY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.67, while DBSDY has a forward P/E of 8.43. We also note that NRDBY has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DBSDY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.

Another notable valuation metric for NRDBY is its P/B ratio of 1.32. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DBSDY has a P/B of 1.53.

Based on these metrics and many more, NRDBY holds a Value grade of A, while DBSDY has a Value grade of C.

Both NRDBY and DBSDY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NRDBY is the superior value option right now.

