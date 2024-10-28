NRC starts review on Constellation’s Three Mile Island restart, Reuters reports

U.S. nuclear regulators began a long-winding process to consider Constellation Energy’s (CEG) plans to restart its retired Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in an initial public meeting held on Friday, Reuters’ Laila Kearney reports. Constellation, which announced plans to restart the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania to supply Microsoft (MSFT) data centers, made its case before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restore its operating license for the plant, and also sought to extend the life of the plant and change its name to the Crane Clean Energy Center, Reuters reports.

