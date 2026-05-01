NRC Health's Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y Due to Elevated Operating Costs

NRC Health NRC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 21 cents, which declined from 26 cents last year.

Revenues of $34.8 million represented a 4% increase from $33.6 million in the prior-year period.

Net income, however, declined to $3.2 million from $5.8 million a year ago, marking a decrease of roughly 44%.

The results reflect modest top-line growth but pressure on profitability, even as the company returned to year-over-year revenue expansion after a period of stagnation.

Other Key Business Metrics

A standout metric in the quarter was Total Recurring Contract Value (TRCV), which rose 13% year over year to $152.1 million, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential growth and signaling strengthening demand visibility. Cash flow from operations increased 8% to $7.2 million, while free cash flow surged to $5.4 million from $3.7 million a year earlier, reflecting improved cash generation. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.4 million, though the margin declined to 27% from 30.8% in the prior-year quarter due to higher operating expenses.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized momentum in both sales and customer retention, highlighted by the signing of the largest deal in the company’s history. According to CEO Trent Green, this milestone validates NRC Health’s strategy and underscores its ability to deliver measurable outcomes for healthcare systems. The company also reported multi-year highs in new sales and retention rates, suggesting strengthening customer engagement and trust.

Leadership is focused on expanding from a measurement-centric approach to one centered on driving actionable outcomes. Management noted that investments in product enhancements and broader solution integration are helping deepen customer relationships and expand use cases.

Factors Influencing Performance

Profitability was impacted by increased operating costs, particularly in selling, general and administrative expenses, which rose significantly year over year. Management attributed margin pressure to investments in executive team expansion, corporate expenses, and stock-based compensation, as well as the timing mismatch between TRCV growth and revenue recognition.

Additionally, the company cited implementation timelines for large, multi-phase deals as a near-term constraint on revenue realization. Sizable contracts — such as the recently signed landmark agreement — are expected to contribute to revenues over multiple years, with phased rollouts influencing the timing of financial impact.

Guidance and Outlook

Management expressed confidence in continued growth, supported by a strong pipeline and expanding product capabilities. The company expects margins to improve over time as revenue catches up with TRCV and implementation costs associated with large deals normalize. Management also indicated that adjusted EBITDA margins could expand sequentially in the second half of the year as rollout expenses taper.

Other Developments

During the quarter, NRC Health continued its shareholder return initiatives, declaring a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share and executing share repurchases. Additionally, management highlighted a newly authorized $60 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term value and commitment to capital allocation discipline.

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