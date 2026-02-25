Markets

NRC Group Subsidiary Awarded Contract For Oslo Hospital Parking Basement

February 25, 2026 — 09:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRC Group ASA (NRC.OL) announced on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, NRC Norge AS, has been awarded a contract by Helse Sør-Øst RHF to deliver the structural framework for the parking basement at the New Aker Hospital in Oslo.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 170 million, with work set to begin in April 2026 and completion scheduled for October 2027.

The award reflects NRC Group's disciplined project selection strategy and supports the company's long-term profitable growth in the construction industry. Formal contract signing may occur after a 10-day complaint period has concluded.

NRC.OL is currently trading at NOK 7.98, up NOK 0.12 or 1.53 percent on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

