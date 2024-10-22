News & Insights

Stocks

NRC Group Secures Major Tramway Project

October 22, 2024 — 04:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NRC Group ASA (NNRRF) has released an update.

NRC Group ASA has been selected, alongside YIT Finland, to construct the first phase of the Pirkkala-Linnainmaa tramway in Tampere, with an estimated cost of EUR 211.8 million. NRC’s share of the project amounts to approximately EUR 81 million, and construction is set to begin in December 2024. This initiative is seen as a significant opportunity for NRC Group to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

For further insights into NNRRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NNRRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.