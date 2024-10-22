NRC Group Secures Major Tramway Project

NRC Group ASA (NNRRF) has released an update.

NRC Group ASA has been selected, alongside YIT Finland, to construct the first phase of the Pirkkala-Linnainmaa tramway in Tampere, with an estimated cost of EUR 211.8 million. NRC’s share of the project amounts to approximately EUR 81 million, and construction is set to begin in December 2024. This initiative is seen as a significant opportunity for NRC Group to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

