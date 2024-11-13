NRC Group Secures Major Helsinki Tramway Contract

NRC Group ASA (NNRRF) has released an update.

NRC Group Finland, part of NRC Group ASA, has been appointed as an alliance partner for the Helsinki Urban Development and Tramway Program. The project includes the design and potential construction of major tramway projects, with NRC’s share valued at up to EUR 80 million. This contract further solidifies NRC’s strong position in delivering complex infrastructure projects in Finland.

