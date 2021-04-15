NRC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/16/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/16/21, National Research Corp (Symbol: NRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/27/21. As a percentage of NRC's recent stock price of $47.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.41 per share, with $60.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23.

In Thursday trading, National Research Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

