$NPWR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPWR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,021,741 of trading volume.

$NPWR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NPWR:

$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC 8 has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,348,492 shares for an estimated $23,738,811 .

. LLC NPEH, has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,275,420 shares for an estimated $23,224,006 .

. AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,897,170

$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

