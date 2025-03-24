$NPWR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPWR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,021,741 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NPWR:
$NPWR Insider Trading Activity
$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RIVERS CAPITAL, LLC 8 has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 2,348,492 shares for an estimated $23,738,811.
- LLC NPEH, has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,275,420 shares for an estimated $23,224,006.
- AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,897,170
$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P. removed 570,158 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,037,973
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 450,000 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,765,500
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 425,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,979,250
- AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 394,937 shares (+209.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,382
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 332,554 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,521,746
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 327,431 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,467,494
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 319,169 shares (+424.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,379,999
