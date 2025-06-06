$NPWR stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPWR stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,863,272 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NPWR:
$NPWR Insider Trading Activity
$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,359 shares for an estimated $16,870
- KELLY ROSSER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,127 shares for an estimated $2,531
$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,497,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,568,196
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 2,040,000 shares (+510.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,365,200
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,645,380 shares (+1655.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,327,349
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,813,500
- AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 583,837 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,535,491
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 331,726 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $872,439
- G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P. removed 311,113 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,227
