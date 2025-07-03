$NPWR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPWR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,616,735 of trading volume.

$NPWR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NPWR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NPWR stock page ):

$NPWR insiders have traded $NPWR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AKASH S. PATEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,359 shares for an estimated $16,870

KELLY ROSSER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,127 shares for an estimated $2,531

$NPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $NPWR stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.