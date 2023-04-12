US Markets

NPR to quit Twitter after being labeled as 'state-affiliated media'

April 12, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - National Public Radio (NPR) said on Wednesday it will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds after the U.S. organization was labeled as "state-affiliated media" by the social media platform

"We are officially deemphasizing Twitter across the organization," NPR said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision after Twitter refused repeated requests to remove the "inaccurate label".

Elon Musk-owned Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

British broadcaster BBC had also objected to Twitter labeling it as "government-funded media" on the company's main account.

