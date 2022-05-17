NPO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.26, changing hands as high as $100.03 per share. EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $79.80 per share, with $117.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.44.

