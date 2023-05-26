NPO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.84, changing hands as high as $104.34 per share. EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $76.14 per share, with $127.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.32.

