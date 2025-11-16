NPK International (NPKI) Price Target Increased by 21.48% to 16.73

The average one-year price target for NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) has been revised to $16.73 / share. This is an increase of 21.48% from the prior estimate of $13.77 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.98% from the latest reported closing price of $11.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in NPK International. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPKI is 0.18%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 91,618K shares. The put/call ratio of NPKI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,248K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 80.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,971K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 40.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,487K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,442K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,322K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,335K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 36.11% over the last quarter.

