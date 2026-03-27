NPK International (NPKI) Price Target Increased by 13.25% to 19.18

The average one-year price target for NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) has been revised to $19.18 / share. This is an increase of 13.25% from the prior estimate of $16.93 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.98% from the latest reported closing price of $14.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in NPK International. This is an decrease of 156 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPKI is 0.21%, an increase of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.52% to 77,970K shares. The put/call ratio of NPKI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,165K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 2.05% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,072K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,971K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,216K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,186K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,978K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares , representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPKI by 13.15% over the last quarter.

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