NPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Northland Power Inc (TSX: NPI.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.62, changing hands as low as $42.45 per share. Northland Power Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.15 per share, with $51.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.73.

