$NPCE stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPCE stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,124,198 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NPCE:
$NPCE Insider Trading Activity
$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LTD. KCK sold 5,270,845 shares for an estimated $49,545,943
- MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.
$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 511,662 shares (+124.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,288,325
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 466,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,727,324
- KCK LTD. removed 350,266 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,919,476
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 232,555 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,602,290
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 140,783 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,730,223
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 138,426 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,701,255
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 112,614 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,150
