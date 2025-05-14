$NPCE stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NPCE stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,124,198 of trading volume.

$NPCE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NPCE:

$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD. KCK sold 5,270,845 shares for an estimated $49,545,943

MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.

$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

