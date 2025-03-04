$NPCE Earnings Results: $NPCE Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NPCE ($NPCE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $21,470,000, missing estimates of $21,595,735 by $-125,735.

$NPCE Insider Trading Activity

$NPCE insiders have traded $NPCE stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPCE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD. KCK has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,589,459 shares for an estimated $51,390,697 .

. MARTHA MORRELL (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,834 shares for an estimated $1,127,376.

$NPCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $NPCE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

