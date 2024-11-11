News & Insights

Noxopharm Strengthens Cash Reserves with R&D Rebate

November 11, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Limited has bolstered its cash reserves through a substantial rebate from the Australian Government’s Research and Development Tax Incentive scheme, receiving over $2.3 million. This financial boost supports the company’s innovative work on cancer and inflammation treatments as well as its upcoming HERACLES clinical trial. By repaying a significant loan, Noxopharm is strategically positioned to advance its Chroma™ and Sofra™ technology platforms.

