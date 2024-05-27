Noxopharm Joins Elite Global mRNA Alliance

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Limited, an Australian biotech firm, has joined the Alliance for mRNA Medicines, aligning with global leaders to advance mRNA therapeutic and vaccine technologies. The company aims to leverage this membership to enhance its innovative Sofra technology platform, which includes projects like the SOF-VAC™ mRNA vaccine enhancer. This strategic move comes as the mRNA market is projected to grow from US$40 billion in 2022 to US$137 billion by 2032, highlighting the significant potential for Noxopharm’s involvement in this rapidly expanding field.

