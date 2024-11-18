News & Insights

Noxopharm Achieves Key Approvals at Annual Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Noxopharm Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with an impressive majority supporting the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The biotech company, known for its innovative cancer and inflammation treatments, continues to strengthen its pipeline through strategic partnerships and proprietary technology platforms.

