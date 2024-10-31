News & Insights

NowVertical Unveils Data Risk Mitigation Solution

October 31, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. has launched a new Data Risk Mitigation solution, aimed at helping businesses manage hidden data risks more effectively. The solution, which has already led to significant risk cost reductions for clients, promises a market-first client guarantee to ensure measurable risk identification and reduction.

