NowVertical Unveils Data Risk Mitigation Solution

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. has launched a new Data Risk Mitigation solution, aimed at helping businesses manage hidden data risks more effectively. The solution, which has already led to significant risk cost reductions for clients, promises a market-first client guarantee to ensure measurable risk identification and reduction.

For further insights into TSE:NOW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.