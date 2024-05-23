News & Insights

NowVertical Group to Reveal Q1 2024 Earnings

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc., a global data analytics and AI solutions provider, is set to release its Q1 2024 financial results on May 30, 2024, after market close, followed by an interactive webinar the next day to discuss the company’s performance and future outlook. The webinar, featuring CEO Sandeep Mendiratta and other top executives, will also include a Q&A session for shareholders, analysts, and stakeholders. Post-event, a recording and supporting materials will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

