NOW's AI-Driven Subscription Growth Accelerates: More Upside Ahead?

ServiceNow’s NOW strong subscription growth continues to reinforce confidence in its long-term prospects. In the first quarter of 2026, subscription revenues increased 22% year over year to $3.671 billion, underscoring broad platform demand as customers lean into AI-enabled workflow automation. At constant currency (cc), subscription revenues increased 19% year over year to $3.57 billion. The reported quarter confirmed that subscription revenues remain the core growth engine, supported by strong renewals, expanding deal sizes, and increasing AI-led monetization.



NOW management highlighted robust expansion in high-value contracts, including 16 deals above $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and accelerating adoption of AI-driven products. This is translating into strong forward visibility, with current remaining performance obligations increasing 22.5% year-over-year to $12.6 billion, supporting near-term subscription revenue conversion.



Subscription revenue growth is increasingly tied to AI monetization and pricing innovation. Management noted that roughly 50% of net new business now comes from non-seat-based pricing models, including consumption-based elements, signaling a structural shift in how subscription revenue scales. AI products such as Now Assist are seeing rapid uptake, with management indicating demand is ahead of expectations and contributing to upsell activity across the installed base. The company has $8 billion of current deferred revenue on the balance sheet and $27.7 billion in total remaining performance obligations, underscoring multi-year revenue visibility.



ServiceNow raised its full-year subscription revenue outlook to approximately $15.7–$15.8 billion, implying roughly 21% cc growth. On a non-GAAP basis, subscription revenues are expected to grow between 20.5% and 21%. Management expects additional acceleration from the Armis acquisition and continued AI-driven expansion, despite modest geopolitical headwinds.

NOW Faces Tough Competition

ServiceNow is facing stiff competition from the likes of Salesforce CRM and Atlassian TEAM.



Salesforce is strengthening its position in the subscription-led landscape with its AI-first platform strategy. Its Agentforce, Data Cloud and Slack create a unified ecosystem that drives recurring revenue growth and large enterprise deals. CRM benefits from embedding AI into workflows across sales and service, boosting efficiency and customer value. With strong adoption of AI-driven offerings and expansion into ITSM, Salesforce is increasingly competing with ServiceNow while enhancing its subscription-based growth model.



Atlassian continues to build strength in the subscription-led landscape through its cloud-based “system of work” platform. It benefits from a product-led model, strong enterprise adoption and growing cloud revenues, driving recurring subscriptions. TEAM’s AI-powered tools like Jira, Rovo and Teamwork Graph enhance workflows and collaboration, supporting long-term customer retention. With flexible pricing and rising enterprise deals, the company is expanding into IT workflows, positioning itself as a strong competitor in subscription-driven growth.

NOW’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ServiceNow shares have dropped 41.2% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 8.8%. In comparison, shares of Salesforce and Atlassian have dropped 32.8% and 55.9%, respectively.

NOW Stock’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The NOW stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 5.47X compared with Salesforce’s 3.1X and Atlassian’s 2.61X. ServiceNow has a Value Score of D.

Valuation: NOW vs. TEAM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation: NOW vs. CRM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.13 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 17.7% growth from 2025’s reported figure.



ServiceNow, Inc. Price and Consensus

ServiceNow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ServiceNow, Inc. Quote

ServiceNow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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