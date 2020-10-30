Now We Know Why Big Tech Led the Charge in Stocks

A couple of months ago, before the stock market woke up to the fact that there was a third major wave of the pandemic and realized that maybe Donald Trump’s continual assertions that we had “turned the corner” and that a vaccine was coming soon to a hospital near you were more wishful thinking than reality, big tech was all the rage. Stocks like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) led the market to such an extent that many questioned if those moves were sustainable.

It now seems that what they should have been asking was whether or not the move up in other stocks that these tech giants dragged up with them were sustainable. As earnings season progresses, it is becoming increasingly obvious that there are two distinct Covid economies, and big tech companies operate in the one that is doing just fine.

Obviously, not everything is perfect in the world of big tech earnings. Apple’ stock, for example, fell quite drastically after their release yesterday, even though they beat on both the top and bottom lines. The most stated excuse for that is that traders and investors are worried about lower iPhone sales, particularly in China, but an analysis of the situation suggests that it is more about profit taking after the market went into the numbers with extended long positions than anything.

I mean, yes, iPhone sales were down but did anybody really expect anything else? The pandemic forced the company to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 and consumers did what they always do when a major Apple launch is coming: they held off on upgrading their phones until the new one was released. That, however, is simply deferred business for Apple, and with the holiday season in Q4, do you want to bet against a blowout quarter to come? I know I don’t.

Then there is the argument that Facebook and Google are being decried from both sides of the political divide and are looking at almost certain regulatory hurdles, maybe even being forced to break themselves up. The fact that both sides are attacking them could be taken as an indication that they are doing something right, but in the context of a fast-approaching election that is being so bitterly contested, is that really a surprise either?

Making speeches about how evil these companies are makes sense for both Democrats and Republicans. For Democrats, it shows their base that they are “doing something” about big, nasty corporations and will go about punishing them for being so successful. For Republicans, it fits their current narrative that there is some vast “establishment conspiracy” against them, and that the failure of these companies to spread inaccurate and ridiculous conspiracy theories is not just sound editorial policy, but shows the bias they obviously have against the right-wing.

Both of these are convenient political tropes right now, but are they the stuff from which real policy is made? I certainly hope not.

What we are left with is four companies that beat estimates for EPS by varying degrees: 5.8% in the case of AAPL, 39.69% (FB), 43.86% (GOOG), and 69.45% (AMZN), all as those estimates were being revised upward in the midst of a global pandemic. So, the next time tech giants emerge as market leaders and the usual suspects start to say that it is all unsustainable hype, just remember that it is anything but. Their outperformance is based on their ability to make massive amounts of money, even in difficult conditions. That gives them the ability to survive just about anything.

That is why, even when they are soaring and/or when the economy is struggling, these stocks remain great long-term investments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.