Is Now the Time to Sell or Buy Ambarella Stock After Its CFO Dumped Shares Worth Over $400,000?

Key Points

CFO John Alexander Young sold 7,615 ordinary shares over two days (March 17 and March 19, 2026) for a transaction value of approximately $406,000, with an average sale price of around $53.32 per share.

This transaction represented 6.0% of Young's direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct ownership to 119,594 shares post-sale.

All shares were disposed of through direct ownership; the transaction followed an exercise of 3,556 options immediately prior to the sale.

The trade was larger than Young's historical median sell size (2,614 shares per event since March 2025) and reflects continued capacity utilization as his available share count declines.

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John Alexander Young, Chief Financial Officer of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), reported the sale of 7,615 ordinary shares for a total of approximately $406,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,615 Transaction value ~$406,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 119,594 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.68 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($53.32); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($55.86).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Young's prior sell transactions?

The 7,615 shares sold is meaningfully larger than Young's median direct sale of 2,614 shares since March 2025, representing a higher-than-typical percentage of his holdings (5.99% versus a historical median of 1.87% per event).

The 7,615 shares sold is meaningfully larger than Young's median direct sale of 2,614 shares since March 2025, representing a higher-than-typical percentage of his holdings (5.99% versus a historical median of 1.87% per event). What was the mechanism for acquiring the shares sold in this filing?

The transaction involved the exercise of options prior to the sale, indicating that shares sold originated from recently vested awards rather than from Young's pre-existing shareholdings.

The transaction involved the exercise of options prior to the sale, indicating that shares sold originated from recently vested awards rather than from Young's pre-existing shareholdings. Did this trade materially alter Young's ownership or his remaining capacity for future sales?

Post-transaction, Young retains 119,594 directly held shares, or approximately 0.28% of Ambarella's outstanding shares, reflecting a continued but gradually decreasing ownership position.

Post-transaction, Young retains 119,594 directly held shares, or approximately 0.28% of Ambarella's outstanding shares, reflecting a continued but gradually decreasing ownership position. Was this sale executed under a routine liquidity program or in response to market events?

The cadence and structure of Young's recent activity — frequent, similarly timed transactions, often tied to option vesting — suggest routine portfolio management rather than a response to share price changes or one-off events.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-03-19) $55.86 Market capitalization $2.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $390.70 million Net income (TTM) -$75.87 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ambarella develops advanced semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions integrating HD/ultra HD video compression, image processing, and AI-driven computer vision for automotive, security, robotics, and consumer camera markets.

It generates revenue primarily through sales of proprietary chips and embedded solutions to OEMs and ODMs, focusing on high-performance, low-power applications for video and imaging.

The company serves automotive manufacturers, security camera providers, robotics firms, and consumer electronics brands seeking integrated video and AI capabilities.

Ambarella is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions specializing in video processing and artificial intelligence, with a focus on automotive and security applications.

The company leverages its expertise in system-on-a-chip design to deliver high-quality, power-efficient products that address demanding imaging and AI workloads. Its integrated approach and strong relationships with OEMs and ODMs underpin its competitive position in the evolving semiconductor landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Ambarella CFO John Young’s March sale of 7,615 shares in multiple transactions is not a cause for concern. He sold the stock to pay tax obligations resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units granted to him as a performance award.

Ambarella shares had been performing well last year thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. But that changed in 2026 with the stock experiencing a decline from the 52-week high of $96.69 reached last November.

Ambarella delivered robust revenue growth in its 2026 fiscal year ended Jan. 31, hitting $390.7 million, compared to $284.9 million in the prior year. However, the company isn’t profitable, posting a fiscal 2026 net loss of $75.9 million.

On top of that, its share price had reached a lofty valuation, so was ripe for a pullback. Its price-to-sales ratio of six isn’t cheap, making now a good time to sell. For investors thinking to buy, the stock may be a worthwhile long-term investment if you believe it can maintain strong sales growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.