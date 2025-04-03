Is Now the Time to Buy Robinhood Stock?

Discount broker Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has quickly established itself as an important force in the brokerage industry. Offering free trades, for example, led to a massive change in the way brokers competed on cost. The stock has been getting investor attention lately, and it more than doubled over the past year, even after a large pullback during the market swoon.

Is that pullback an opportunity, or does it highlight a potential risk with Robinhood?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What does Robinhood do?

From a big-picture perspective, Robinhood is a discount broker. But it is more than that and has done an impressive job of expanding its reach. Robinhood now offers users stock, options, and cryptocurrency trading, select banking services, prediction markets trading, retirement investing, and more. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company's assets under custody rose 88% year over year to $193 billion. There were multiple drivers of this. One was new deposits, and the other an even bigger one, was the increase in the value of the securities its customers own.

That's great, but there's one more number here that has to be kept in mind. The average customer account size was just $7,700. That's not a very big number, but it makes logical sense. Robinhood is an attractive option for investors who are relatively new to investing. However, it is important to note that the company didn't actually hold its initial public offering until after the bear market and recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

These two facts are noteworthy, and you need to keep them both in mind as you assess the stock. The reason for that is the fact that Wall Street has a very short memory. The big news right now is that Robinhood had a really good year in 2024. Revenue increased 58%, and earnings per share came in at $1.56, up from a loss of $0.61 in 2023. The company is doing great right now.

What happens when adversity comes around

Robinhood has achieved great success, and it has opened up the world of investing to a new cohort of people who previously weren't investors. But it hasn't lived through a really bad market as a public company yet. So, Wall Street has no way of knowing what will happen when, not if, there is a deep downturn. The market correction in early 2025 is nothing compared to, say, the Great Recession, which had investors worried that the entire financial system would collapse.

Discount broker Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) did live through that period. Its revenue and earnings both took a notable hit, which makes complete sense. The same is highly likely to happen to Robinhood when it faces similar adversity. However, there are some differences between these two companies.

First off, Robinhood's stock has risen sharply, as noted above. That has pushed its valuation to a worrying level. To put some numbers on that, the company's price-to-earnings ratio is around 28.5 times today versus roughly 22.5 times for Schwab. Investors are placing a premium price on Robinhood, likely because of its strong growth as a business.

But at the same time, investors are clearly worried about what might happen if the market goes south. As the chart above highlights, Robinhood has lost 30% of its value so far in 2025, most of which was lost during the correction, while Schwab is down less than 5%. The big question mark is likely the issue of what new investors will do when the market stops going up and starts going down in an ugly and frightening way. Note the change in Schwab's revenue in the chart highlighting the Great Recession period, which was partly driven by investors shocked by the market's performance.

Only the investors that Schwab had on its books at that point were likely more seasoned than the ones that Robinhood has today. With an average account size of just $7,700, it seems likely that Robinhood investors are young and relatively inexperienced investors. A deep bear market could result in many of them exiting the market, perhaps for good.

Robinhood is not for the faint of heart

There's no question that Robinhood has helped change the brokerage business. And it has opened up investing to many new people. However, having not lived through a difficult market as a public company, Robinhood as an investment comes with an elevated level of risk. Not only is it relatively expensive compared to one of the most prominent and successful discount brokers, but new to investing, Robinhood customers could find that a bear market, when it arrives, is too much to take. That could spell trouble for Robinhood, the broker, and lead Robinhood, the stock, to crumble. Be cautious if you are looking at Robinhood stock today.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $285,647 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,315 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $500,667!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short March 2025 $80 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.