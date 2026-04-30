Is Now the Time to Buy the iShares CORO ETF After Lansing Street Advisors Purchased Over 230,000 Shares?

Key Points

Lansing Street Advisors initiated a position in CORO, buying 233,608 shares with an estimated trade value of $7.51 million (based on quarterly average price estimates).

The stake represents a 1.89% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.

The position ranks outside Lansing Street Advisors’ top five holdings after the trade.

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What happened

Lansing Street Advisors disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it established a new stake in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) during the first quarter of 2026.

The investment firm acquired 233,608 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $7.51 million based on the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end position value also increased by $7.51 million, reflecting the new stake and any price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.89% of Lansing Street Advisors’ 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VOO: $62.34 million (15.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: VCRB: $19.91 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: MCD: $16.58 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $16.20 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $14.91 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, CORO shares were trading at $34.50, up about 43% over the past year and beating the S&P 500 by about 14 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $3.02 billion Dividend yield 2.37% Expense ratio 0.55% 1-year return (as of 04-27-2026) 42.97%

ETF Snapshot

The fund offers an actively managed international country rotation ETF, providing exposure to global equity markets through a rules-based selection process.

It generates revenue primarily from management fees and investment income tied to the performance and assets of the ETF.

The fund targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure and dynamic country allocation strategies.

The BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of international equities by rotating country allocations based on quantitative models.

The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management andglobal marketresearch to optimize country selection and risk-adjusted returns. Its flexible strategy aims to capture opportunities across developed and emerging markets, offering a differentiated approach to international equity investing.

What this transaction means for investors

The first quarter purchase of the BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO) by Lansing Street Advisors is a noteworthy event for investors. Not only is the buy a new position for the investment firm, Lansing Street Advisors joins many other institutional investors in jumping into CORO during Q1, such as Kelly Financial, Triad Wealth Partners, and Hobbs Wealth.

This trend suggests CORO may be a good ETF to buy, so long as it can meet your individual investment goals. The fund offers an actively-managed approach to investing in international markets, which contributes to its pricey expense ratio of 0.55%. However, its strong one-year return and good dividend yield can make holding the ETF worthwhile.

The fund’s dynamic strategy of shifting to markets with strong economic momentum is a factor in its excellent performance, and a compelling reason to buy CORO, particularly for those who want to add international exposure to round out a portfolio.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.