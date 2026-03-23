Is Now the Time to Buy Capri Stock After the CEO Purchased 55,000 Shares?

Key Points

John D. Idol acquired 55,000 shares in open market transactions on March 11, 2026, for a total consideration of ~$989,000 at around $17.98 per share.

This purchase increased direct ownership by 2.50%, bringing the post-transaction direct holdings to 2,257,645 shares.

The transaction was executed via direct ownership, with no indirect entities involved.

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On March 11, 2026, Chairman & CEO John D. Idol reported the open-market purchase of 55,000 shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 55,000 Transaction value $989,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,257,645 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $40.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.98); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close ($17.86).

Key questions

How does this purchase affect John D. Idol’s overall ownership in Capri Holdings Limited?

This transaction increased Idol’s direct holdings by 2.50%, resulting in 2,257,645 directly owned shares post-trade. Idol also retains 485,806 restricted share units (RSUs) that can be converted to common stock.

This transaction increased Idol’s direct holdings by 2.50%, resulting in 2,257,645 directly owned shares post-trade. Idol also retains 485,806 restricted share units (RSUs) that can be converted to common stock. Did the transaction involve any indirect entities or trusts?

No indirect or trust entities participated in this transaction; all 55,000 shares were acquired through direct ownership.

No indirect or trust entities participated in this transaction; all 55,000 shares were acquired through direct ownership. What is the context for other share classes and derivative positions?

Idol also holds 485,806 restricted share units (RSUs), which are not included in the direct share count but can be converted into common stock, contributing to his ongoing equity exposure.

Idol also holds 485,806 restricted share units (RSUs), which are not included in the direct share count but can be converted into common stock, contributing to his ongoing equity exposure. How does the purchase price compare to recent trading levels and the company’s one-year performance?

The average purchase price of around $17.98 per share was close to the market close of $17.86 on March 11, 2026; the stock’s one-year total return was -13.54% as of that date, indicating the acquisition occurred after a period of price weakness.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.33 billion Net income (TTM) ($504.00 million) Employees 10,200 1-year price change -13.54%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 11, 2026.

Company snapshot

Capri Holdings Limited offers luxury apparel, footwear, handbags, accessories, and licensed products under the Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors brands.

It generates revenue primarily through direct retail, wholesale distribution, and selective brand licensing agreements.

The company targets affluent consumers globally, with a presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and other key international markets.

Capri Holdings Limited is a global luxury goods company operating three iconic brands: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company leverages a diversified multi-brand strategy and an international retail footprint to capture demand in the high-end fashion and accessories market.

With a focus on direct-to-consumer sales and selective licensing, Capri Holdings aims to expand its reach among affluent customers while maintaining brand exclusivity and recognition. Its scale and brand portfolio position it competitively within the luxury sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 11 purchase of 55,000 shares by Capri Holdings CEO John Idol suggests he has a bullish outlook towards his company’s stock. His holdings were already substantial before this buy, indicating he thought Capri shares were at an attractive price.

The stock is down in 2026 after hitting a 52-week high of $28.27 last December. The decline is understandable. In its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 27, Capri reported revenue of $1.03 billion. This represented a 4% decline year over year.

Moreover, the company forecasted its 2026 fiscal year will conclude with $3.5 billion in sales, which is down from fiscal 2025’s $4.4 billion. Capri also sold its Versace brand to help it reduce its net debt, which stood at $80 million at the end of fiscal Q3.

Although Capri’s share price is down, its financial performance is less than stellar. While the company could bounce back in 2026, a prudent approach is to see how it does in the coming quarters before deciding to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.