Now is the Time to Accumulate 5 Relative Price Strength Stocks

The U.S. stock market is poised to end 2024 on a high, building on a remarkable bull run from early 2023. Despite minor setbacks, the S&P 500 has gained over 22% year to date. In a notable shift, the Federal Reserve recently enacted its first rate cut since 2020, reducing interest rates by 50 basis points, with another potential cut on the horizon. This policy pivot supports Wall Street’s continued upward momentum.



While the U.S. economy’s fundamentals remain strong, this month could see added volatility due to the upcoming Presidential election, an FOMC meeting and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. To navigate these uncertainties, investing in stocks with robust price strength could be wise. By choosing stocks with consistent momentum, investors may harness their upward trajectory and benefit from their resilience in the ongoing rally.



At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks like Leidos Holdings LDOS, Peloton Interactive PTON, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, Brinker International EAT and Enova International ENVA based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Investors generally gauge a stock’s potential returns by examining earnings growth and valuation multiples. At the same time, it’s essential to measure the performance of such a stock relative to its industry or peers or an appropriate benchmark.



If you see that a stock is underperforming on fundamental factors, it would be prudent to move on and find a better alternative. However, those outperforming their respective sectors in terms of price should be selected because they stand a better chance of providing considerable returns.



Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.



Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Screening Parameters

Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0



Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0



(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)



% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.



Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.



VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.



Leidos Holdings: The company is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of Leidos Holdings indicates 22.7% growth. Headquartered in Reston, VA, LDOS has a VGM Score of A.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.8 billion. Leidos Holdings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average being 29.9%. LDOS shares have increased 81% in a year.



Peloton Interactive: It is a provider of technology-enabled interactive fitness platform. The fiscal 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate for New York-based PTON indicates 57% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Peloton Interactive has a VGM Score of B.



PTON beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average being 5%. Peloton Interactive shares have gained 76.7% in a year.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Based in Israel, the company is a leading container ship operator. ZIM’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 47.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 28.9%. The company has a VGM Score of A.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services indicates 338.9% growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings has moved up 2.7%. ZIM shares have gone up 207.4% in a year.



Brinker International: Based in Dallas, TX, the company owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. EAT, with a VGM Score of A, has a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.



Notably, over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker International’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up 3.4%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, the average being 12.1%. EAT shares have jumped 197.9% in a year.



Enova International: It is a leading provider of online financial services offering individual consumers and small businesses. The 2024 Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chicago, IL-based ENVA indicates 29.9% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Enova International has a VGM Score of A.



Enova International beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average being 7.9%. ENVA shares have surged 109.5% in a year.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

