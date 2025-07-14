$NOW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,071,115,884 of trading volume.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOW (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NOW stock page ):

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,091 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 969 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 26 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW forecast page.

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1075.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1040.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $1150.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $1100.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1150.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $1160.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/06/2025

You can track data on $NOW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.