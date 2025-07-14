$NOW stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOW stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,071,115,884 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOW (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NOW stock page):
$NOW Insider Trading Activity
$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 10,678 shares for an estimated $10,586,554.
- PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 8,359 shares for an estimated $8,227,151.
- RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,862 shares for an estimated $5,857,809.
- GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,936 shares for an estimated $4,780,318.
- JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,291 shares for an estimated $4,216,838.
- NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,116 shares for an estimated $3,914,775.
- JEFFREY A MILLER sold 2,282 shares for an estimated $2,351,920
- ANITA M SANDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 915 shares for an estimated $935,041.
- LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 770 shares for an estimated $717,351
- DEBORAH BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 656 shares for an estimated $616,980.
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $605,046.
- FREDERIC B LUDDY sold 428 shares for an estimated $428,000
- KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380 shares for an estimated $381,549.
- TERESA BRIGGS sold 214 shares for an estimated $216,912
$NOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,091 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 969 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,685,302 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,760,705,280
- FMR LLC removed 1,359,697 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,509,169
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 877,875 shares (+1586.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $698,911,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 864,337 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $688,133,259
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 791,060 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,794,508
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 684,867 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $545,250,013
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 666,172 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $530,366,176
$NOW Government Contracts
We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL: $749,146
$NOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MCGUIRE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 06/06, 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/13, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$NOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 26 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
$NOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1075.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/08/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1040.0 on 07/02/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $1150.0 on 06/25/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $1100.0 on 06/12/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $1150.0 on 05/14/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $1160.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/06/2025
