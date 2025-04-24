$NOW stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOW stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,915,931,306 of trading volume.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOW:

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,109 shares for an estimated $7,799,668 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $3,893,005 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637 .

. DEBORAH BLACK sold 58 shares for an estimated $54,725

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,007 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 878 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1000.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $969.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1000.0 on 03/11/2025

