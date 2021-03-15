Now Robots Are Making Digital Art NFTs

With celebrities like Kings of Leon, DJ Alesso and Post Malone having recently leapt onto the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon, it seems robots aren’t to be left out.

Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics announced Monday the launch of a collection of NFT-based digital artworks by its robot called Sophia.

Created in collaboration with artist Andrea Bonaceto and curated by Los Angeles-based IV Gallery, each piece will be linked to a NFT to be sold on Nifty Gateway marketplace on the March 23.

Sophia (who also makes music) is described as a “human-like robot” powered by artificial intelligence (AI), using neural networks, symbolic AI and data from her “life” to respond to her “perception” of Bonaceto’s artworks, according to her creator Dr. David Hanson.

“How she responded to Andrea’s art simply thrills me. I’m one proud father,” said Hanson.

NFTs are cryptographic assets that can have variable features. They have been used to represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from art to collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.

On Thursday, an NFT artwork by crypto artist Beeple was sold for a record $69.3 million by top auction house Christie’s.

