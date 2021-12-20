NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NOW is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$21m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$375m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, NOW has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

NYSE:DNOW Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured NOW's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NOW.

What Can We Tell From NOW's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that NOW has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 2.9% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, NOW is using 49% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On NOW's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that NOW has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

