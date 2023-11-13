Now is Not the Time to Be Contrarian: 5 Obvious Stocks to Consider

By nature and training, I tend to be a contrarian trader. That doesn’t mean that I argue with people a lot, although my wife might say that is also true. Rather, it means that I look for opportunities where I believe others are overreacting and the price of something is below (or sometimes above) its logical level. I have always preferred to trade according to Warren Buffett’s famous saying on successful investing, that we should be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when they are greedy. There are times, though, when logic dictates that this isn’t the best approach. Now is one of those times.

There have been short-term contrarian opportunities, of course, like the one I highlighted here a few days ago in Disney (DIS). But for longer-term swing trades, “buy high, sell higher” looks like a better approach right now than trying to buy low. The Fed’s actions are dominating the market right now, and they look unlikely to change course anytime soon, meaning that what has worked this year will probably continue to work for a while.

That was brought home to me a month or so ago during a conversation with a friend who is a trader for a large fund. I asked him what he liked at the moment, as one does when talking with someone like that, and he said, "The same as everyone else. There are only four or five stocks that anyone wants to own at the moment, and I’m not overthinking it.” That got me thinking: Why was I wasting my time overanalyzing, looking for things nobody else had seen, when the things worth buying were obvious and right there in front of me?

The next questions that I had for my friend, of course, were what are those four or five stocks, and why are they seen by seemingly everyone as bulletproof? Institutional traders are not known as people who give out useful information for free, so it came as no surprise when he told me to go work it out for myself. I did just that, and the five I came up with were:

1: Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA is the poster child for AI stocks. They make the processors that are needed for AI programs and have a dominant market share in that field. The potential of Nvidia is certainly not a secret, and the stock has gained close to 200% over the last year, and over 1000% over the last five years. Normally, that would be a warning sign for me, not a reason to buy. Market moves often overshoot their logical endpoints, and a 1000% gain in five years certainly looks a tad excessive on the surface.

However, the growth -- both in terms of revenue and EPS -- is there to justify that move for NVDA. Their last earnings report, for example, showed year-on-year growth of 101% in revenue and 845% in EPS. The company’s management told anyone who would listen that this was coming and are still saying that there is a lot more to come. It is hard to find a reason to doubt them.

2: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft shows that contrary to popular belief, you really can teach an old dog new tricks. When Satya Nadella took over as CEO in 2014 the company was seen as a moribund tech dinosaur, but a series of smart decisions have taken Microsoft back to its former glory in many ways. A focus on B2B, early, massive investment in the cloud, and more recently, a big investment in OpenAI, the maker of the most well-known AI program, Chat GPT, have all paid off. MSFT is up well over 50% over the last year and 265% over the last five years. That is not as spectacular as NVDA’s performance, but it is still remarkable for stock in a big company that just a few years ago was being written off by many.

3: Amazon (AMZN)

Like Microsoft and Nvidia, Amazon is a somewhat obvious choice, but that is kind of the point. The company dominates online retail, but it is the growth potential elsewhere that puts it in the “obvious buy” category. Amazon Web services (AWS) has been a massive success and has returned to strong growth this year as the AI trend has strengthened after a slight wobble last year.

AMZN has gained close to 50% this year, but is still well short of the highs it achieved in the middle of 2021. A return to those levels would see the stock gain around 40% from here and that looks like a distinct possibility given the strength and persistence of this year’s bounce-back.

4: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Like Amazon, Alphabet’s strength has come from things other than its core business. After all, there is a reason they changed their name from Google to reflect a more diverse business model. Search advertising has rebounded a bit this year, but it is the cloud computing business and the potential of their AI program that has made GOOGL a “must own” stock for fund managers, and that has powered the nearly 200% gain over the last year.

5: CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Cybersecurity is, unfortunately, a growing industry, and will probably continue to be as long as there are greedy and dishonest people in the world, and as long as businesses rely on technology rather than human beings. We may wish it were otherwise, but neither of those things is going to change anytime soon. So, CrowdStrike, a market leader in cybersecurity, is another obvious stock to buy. It doesn’t have the spectacular growth numbers of some of the others, but has consistently ground upwards, gaining 44% over the last twelve months and is showing no sign of reversing that trend right now.

All five of these stocks have outperformed the market this year and continue to do so, and all for good reasons. There are other possibilities too, of course, but the overall point is that in this market, obvious is not a bad thing. If there is a major recession, of course, all bets will be off, but barring that, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, and CRWD have all shown that they are well-run companies that can thrive in less than ideal conditions. That is enough to put them in that group of stocks that every fund wants to own, and therefore they are stocks that individuals should consider holding too.

