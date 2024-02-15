NOW Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NOW Inc. (DNOW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $147 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $555 million from $547 million last year.

NOW Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $555 Mln vs. $547 Mln last year.

