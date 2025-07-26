Is Now a Good Time To Invest in Uber? Here’s What Experts Say

Uber Technologies has been one of the best stocks on Wall Street so far in 2025, with shares rising by about 50% year-to-date to far outpace the broader markets.

The rideshare company’s stock hit a record high of $97.71 in early July. Some analysts see the price reaching $120 by year’s end — meaning it could be a good time to invest in Uber.

Much of the optimism is based on Uber’s strong financial results, which include double-digit revenue growth and a continued uptick in bookings.

‘A Real Business’

One expert with a positive take on Uber is Edward Corona, a Florida-based trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter. He’s targeting a $107 stock price for the rest of the year as long as the company’s current positive trends hold.

“Uber is finally acting like a real business — free cash flow is solid, margins are improving, and they’ve become the default app for way more than just rides,” Corona told GOBankingRates.

Although Uber faces a competitive risk from Tesla’s robotaxi, Corona calls that a “2026 problem.” For now, Uber’s stock chart has “been in a steady uptrend, and I like it long here,” he added.

Is Now A Good Time To Buy?

Most experts are upbeat about Uber and recommend buying the stock. The vast majority of analysts polled by MarketWatch — 41 out of 57 — have a “Buy” rating on the stock. The others rate it either “Overweight” (4 analysts) or “Hold” (12). As of July 23, the consensus rating is “Buy” and the average target price is $101.10.

A recent analysis from Motley Fool recommended buying Uber shares “like there’s no tomorrow” and cited the following company strengths:

Strong revenue growth driven by double-digit increases in gross bookings for mobility and delivery.

Competitive advantages from Uber’s “network effect” and ability to leverage “vast amounts of data.”

Although Uber already operates in more than 15,000 cities worldwide, it’s still “not even close” to reaching its full potential.

The stock price is still relatively affordable at less than $100 a share.

Among the analysts with a particularly bullish take on Uber is Ken Gawrelski of Wells Fargo. As AInvest noted, Gawrelsk recently maintained his “Overweight” rating on the stock, and raised his price target to $120 from $100.

