Is Now a Good Time To Invest in Netflix? Here’s What Experts Say

In an up-and-down year for the stock markets, one of the stalwarts has been Netflix (NFLX). The streaming giant’s shares are up more than 37% for the year as of July 21 — well above the S&P 500’s 7.7% gain in 2025.

If you’re looking to invest in Netflix, now might be a good time to buy. Many experts have a positive take on the stock and expect it to move well above its current price.

Here are some expert takes on Netflix’s stock right now.

Strong Financials, Big Plans

“Netflix (NFLX) has been an absolute beast this year,” Edward Corona, a Florida-based trader and publisher of The Options Oracle Newsletter, told GOBankingRates. “After consolidating for a stretch, it broke out hard and ripped higher, reclaiming all key moving averages with strong follow-through … It’s one of the cleanest momentum setups out there, and I think $1,400 is a realistic target if this trend continues.”

Netflix’s winning stock performance this year is partly attributable to it robust financial results and partly to its ambitious future plans, The Globe and Mail reported. During the 2025 first quarter, Netflix logged 13% year-over-year revenue growth and a 25% earnings gain. Both results easily topped analyst estimates.

Netflix reported second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 17. According to Yahoo, the company beat expectations and raised guidance for the full year, which are positive signs. However, the stock did fall a bit due to the very high expectations imposed on the company.

Trillion-Dollar Club?

Meanwhile, Netflix is confident enough about the future that it eyes a $1 trillion market cap, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year. That’s a lofty goal, considering that its current market cap is about $514.6 billion.

To get there, the company aims to double its yearly revenue, grow its ad sales, triple its operating income and grow its worldwide audience to 410 million subscribers by 2030, per The Wall Street Journal.

What the Analysts Say

Most analysts are upbeat about Netflix’s near-term prospects and largely recommend buying the stock. Here are the ratings for analysts recently surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Buy: 30

30 Overweight: 6

6 Hold: 18

18 Underweight: 0

0 Sell: 1

The average price target for those analysts is $1,331.36, which isn’t far off Netflix’s current price. But other analysts are much more bullish.

As TipRanks noted, Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese recently reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock, setting a price target of $1,400. Reese cited the company’s ability to increase its ad-tier revenue — a strength that Corona also mentioned.

“Ad-tier adoption is growing, password-sharing crackdown worked and they’re managing content spend better than ever,” Corona said.

Analysts from Needham & Co. and BMO Capital also have bullish price targets on Netflix, MarketBeat reported. Needham recently set a $1,500 price target on the stock, while BMO set a target of $1,425.

