Is Now a Good Time to Buy Stocks As Trump's Tariffs Continue Shaking Markets? The "Dean of Valuation" Offers Advice on How to Navigate the Ongoing Sell-Off

The financial world is filled with personalities who liken themselves to investment experts -- each touting their own unique perspective on how to navigate the capital markets. Of course, it's important ultimately to do your own thinking, yet this advice can be welcomed at times.

One person I enjoy listening to is Aswath Damodaran, a finance professor at New York University. Known as the "Dean of Valuation," Damodaran is famous for his detailed financial modeling analyses and his ability to dilute complex situations into digestible formats.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Right now is a scary time for investors, as uncertainty around President Donald Trump's new tariffs is influencing buying and selling patterns by the hour. Luckily for us, Damodaran recently published an essay covering his thoughts on the current market volatility and how he thinks investors should navigate all this unpredictability.

Comparing the tariff situation to other financial crises

In his essay, Damodaran outlines two modern-day crisis events that rocked the financial markets. First, he covers the financial crisis between 2008 and 2009 known as the Great Recession. The bankruptcy of investment banking powerhouse Lehman Brothers served as a triggering event that sent financial markets cratering.

In the months following the fall of Lehman, the U.S. entered a recessionary period underscored by unusually high levels of unemployment. It took a few years before economic indicators and corporate earnings returned to the levels they'd reached prior to the Great Recession.

More recently, investors experienced a short-lived recession in early 2020. In this case, the COVID-19 pandemic was the trigger event that sent markets spiraling. As Damodaran astutely points out in his analysis, the economic turmoil experienced in 2020 was much shorter compared to the banking crisis between 2008 and 2009.

As investors may recall, 2020 was actually a fantastic period during which to invest. The markets bounced back quickly following its initial sell-off.

Damodaran's conclusion is pretty interesting

So how should one navigate financial turbulence? It very much depends on your own situation and capital requirements. For example, he suggests that if you need significant capital right now -- perhaps to fund a large purchase such as real estate -- trimming your equities if you're exposed to stocks may be the most optimal solution.

In contrast, you could follow in his footsteps and reevaluate stocks that have been on your radar previously but just weren't trading at prices you were comfortable paying. Perhaps now with some tariff-driven selling baked into those names, certain stocks you'd like to own look more reasonable.

My personal take on the sell-off

The chart below illustrates the returns of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite, and Russell 2000 since the Great Recession. The gray columns represent the financial crisis between 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 recession in early 2020.

The overarching theme illustrated here is that the markets rebounded following a crisis period. But as Damodaran warns, the timing around these rebounds can vary significantly based on a number of parameters.

Nevertheless, I think that now is an opportunity to take advantage of some depressed price action in the stock market. Instead of trying to time the bottom, investors can mitigate risk by seeking out baskets of diversified holdings and buying them over a long-term time horizon at different prices. This is a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging.

I think most investors are fine opting for index funds that track the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or Invesco QQQ Trust. For more sophisticated investors, identifying individual growth stocks that may now be trading at more attractive valuations could also work.

My overall takeaway from Damodaran's essay is that there isn't necessarily a right or wrong approach to investing in the markets right now. Rather, buying stocks or hoarding cash boils down to one's own personal philosophy and risk appetite.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,429!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.