NOW (FRA:11N) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 13.19

The average one-year price target for NOW (FRA:11N) has been revised to 13.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 12.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.51 to a high of 15.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.91% from the latest reported closing price of 11.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOW. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11N is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 120,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,500K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,054K shares, representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,154K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 2.08% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,643K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,048K shares, representing an increase of 16.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 6.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,468K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 12.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,762K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11N by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.